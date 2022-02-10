Annual American inflation hit 7.5%: A near 40-year high

New year, same old high inflation.
A key measure of inflation climbed to a near-40-year high last month. The consumer price index rose 7.5% in the 12 months ending January, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday. It was the steepest annual price increase since February 1982.
This is a developing story. It will be updated
