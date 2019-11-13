A record number of fliers expected around Thanksgiving, TSA says

The number of passengers flying over this Thanksgiving holiday period should be one for the record books, the Transportation Security Administration says.
About 26.8 million passengers are expected to pass through TSA checkpoints nationwide from the Friday before Thanksgiving through the Monday afterward, or November 22 to December 2, TSA Acting Deputy Administrator Patricia Cogswell said Wednesday.
That would be a record for the Thanksgiving period, and about 4% more than the same time last year, Cogswell said at a news conference at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be "the single busiest day ever for the US airline industry," said Sharon Pinkerton, senior vice president for industry group Airlines for America.
About 3.1 million passengers are expected on that day, December 1, Pinkerton said.
