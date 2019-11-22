LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of two U.S. service members who were killed when their helicopter crashed in Afghanistan on Wednesday had graduated from a Las Vegas high school.
The Defense Department said Thursday that Chief Warrant Officer 2s David C. Knadle and Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr. died when their helicopter crashed while providing security for troops on the ground in eastern Logar Province.
According to Rancho High School Principal James Kuzma, Kirk Fuchigami had graduated from the Las Vegas school in 2012.
Principal James Kuzma informed staff at the school of the death in a note Friday morning:
"Sadly, I received the news this morning that Kirk Fuchigami, a Rancho grad from 2012, was killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan. He had been piloting a troop support mission in an Apache when it crashed. Kirk was a member of Rancho's JROTC and in the Aviation magnet program."
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr. was a resident of Keaau, Hawaii, according to the Associated Press.
The helicopter crash is under investigation. The Taliban claimed to have shot down the helicopter, but the U.S military dismissed that claim as false, AP reported.
