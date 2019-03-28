LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement officers are meeting in Las Vegas to highlight efforts to arrest gang members and prosecute violent crimes.
U.S. Attorney for Nevada Nicholas Trutanich and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo are hosting what Trutanich calls the Project Safe Neighborhoods Gang and Violent Crime Prevention Summit.
Trutanich says more than 100 law enforcers and invited guests are expected for the daylong conference Thursday at the U.S. district courthouse in Las Vegas.
He says that after opening comments, conferences are closed to the public.
Trutanich took over as U.S. attorney in Nevada in January.
He calls violent crime and gangs his top prosecutorial priorities, along with stemming opioid drug abuse and overdoses; national security; and working with local police, sheriffs and tribal officials.
