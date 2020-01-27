LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Deputies from the U.S. Marshals Service fired on a wanted man west of the Las Vegas Strip on Monday night.
The shooting happened the evening of Jan. 27 in an apartment complex at 4255 W. Viking Road, near Arville Street and Flamingo Road.
Two or three deputies were involved in the shooting, according to preliminary details given by Gary Schofield, the U.S. Marshal for the District of Nevada.
He said the deputies were tracking a fugitive wanted in Snohomish County, Washington for weapon and drug charges. The county is north of Seattle.
When deputies approached the man inside of a truck, Schofield said he tried to flee and rammed their vehicles multiple times.
The deputies opened fire, though it wasn't immediately clear how many shots were fired. The man was injured and taken to University Medical Center.
His condition was not released.
Schofield said the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department would be conducting the preliminary investigation.
Arville Street was blocked in both directions due to the investigation.
The man's identity was expected to be released after next-of-kin notification.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as the story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.