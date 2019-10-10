LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- U.S. Marshals arrested a man wanted on a felony warrant out of Florida at Red Rock Thursday morning.
According to U.S. Marshal for Nevada Gary Schofield, Kenneth Ellis, 34, was named a person of interest in a homicide in Florida. Marshals tracked Ellis to Colorado and then Las Vegas.
A spokesman with the U.S. Marshals Service in Tampa Bay confirmed Ellis was being sought in connection with the death of a man in a condo fire in Tarpon Springs on Sept. 27.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jose Hernandez said officers attempted to stop a vehicle at State Route 159 and Moenkopi Road. The driver fled for a short distance, drove off the road and flipped over. The U.S. Marshal Strike Team also responded to the incident.
Hernandez said the driver refused to exit the vehicle until the car caught fire. Schofield said everyone in the car was taken into custody, including Ellis.
Schofield said Ellis was taken to University Medical Center. LVMPD said Ellis suffered minor injuries.
Once treated, Schofield said Ellis will be booked and extradited to Florida.
