LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- This June is unseasonably dry with extremely low fuel moisture, which means it takes even less than normal to spark a fire.
"They don't usually get that big that fast this time of year so it’s certainly something we're concerned about," U.S. Forest Service Fire Prevention Officer Ray Johnson said of the recent wildfires.
The Sandy Valley Fire that quickly grew to 1,500 acres last week started with just a spark from target practice when a round of ammunition hit a rock.
Target shooting is one of the most common causes of fires sparked by humans in Southern Nevada. According to the Bureau of Land Management, 27% of human caused fires over the last decade have sparked from shooting, ahead of vehicles and trash burning.
Johnson said the biggest concern over the summer is abandoned campfires and also fireworks, which are illegal on Mount Charleston. However, even less obvious offenses lead to fires in the dry, windy and hot conditions. Pulling off the side of the road is near the top of the list.
"Dry grassy areas are not a great place for people to pull off into. Breaks can be very hot as well as catalytic converts. Those can cause fires frequently," Johnson said.
Off-road driving is another common way to create that spark that could turn into a raging wildfire.
"They need to have spark arresters for dirt bikes, ATVs and vehicles without them go through dry brush areas and can ignite fairly easily," the fire prevention officer said.
Johnson said drivers pulling boats should keep an eye on dangling chains that could spark on the highway.
Burning trash, welding outside and hitting a rock while mowing the lawn are all other causes that fire investigators find. Johnson said there have even been a few situations of a horse hoof causing sparks from walking in a rocky area.
Firefighters are also on high alert for a naturally sparked wildfire, because there is a chance of lightning on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.