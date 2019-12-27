LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The U.S. Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) will conduct an aerial radiation assessment survey over the Las Vegas Strip and its surrounding areas to measure naturally occurring background radiation.
The survey will take place on Dec. 29 and 31, according to a news release. The flyovers will occur during daylight hours.
Officials said the public may see a twin-engine Bell 412 helicopter flying in a grid pattern over the areas at 150 feet (or higher) above the ground at a speed of approximately 80 mph.
The measurement of naturally occurring radiation to establish baseline levels is a normal part of security and emergency preparedness.
The NNSA conducts these surveys each year in Las Vegas before the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations and is making the public aware of the upcoming flights so that people who see the low-flying aircraft are not alarmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.