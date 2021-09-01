LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An overturned trailer caused major delays and closures on US 95 Wednesday morning.
Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Sept. 1. NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said a BMW and a tanker truck collided. The truck overturned, and Smaka said it was carrying about 8,500 gallons of gas.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were assisting in the crash. LVMPD said only minor injuries were reported, and Smaka said no one was transported to the hospital.
Smaka did not have an estimate as to how long US 95 would be closed, just saying it would take "several hours." He said traffic was being diverted off southbound at Rancho and northbound at Jones. Expect major delays and avoid the area.
At about 12:40 p.m., NHP updated that southbound travel lanes had reopened. Just before 2 p.m., traffic was seen driving again on northbound travel lanes with the HOV lane still closed for cleanup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.