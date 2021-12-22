LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On- and offramps of southbound Centennial Center Boulevard at US 95 are scheduled to close overnight Thursday to complete the "final phase" of a $155 million project.
The ramps will close from just after midnight until 5 a.m. on Dec. 23 to allow crews to pour foundations for decorative monuments.
The final phase of the Centennial Bowl interchange – where US 95 meets the 215 Beltway in the northwest part of the Las Vegas Valley – broke ground in January. Three ramps have been built to finish the system-to-system interchange, said a statement from the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said.
"The interchange will be one of the state’s largest with a total of 20 bridges over four levels," the statement said.
The department advised motorists to use caution while traveling through work zones and consider taking alternate detour routes.
The Centennial Bowl, not just the interchange, is scheduled for "substantial completion" by mid-2024, according to NDOT.
The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Drivers can download the mobile app Waze to keep up with NDOT updates about planned highway restrictions.
For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.
