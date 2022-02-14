LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new urgent care facility will open Tuesday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
According to a news release, Sunrise Health System will open a new CareNow urgent care location Tuesday at 6440 Centennial Center Blvd., Suite 110.
The new facility, which marks the 17th CareNow urgent care location, will feature seven exam rooms.
The release notes that CareNow clinics provide a wide range of medical services with extended hours, walk-in visits and Web Check-In to reduce patient wait times.
Sunrise Health System says CareNow offers quick care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, such as sprains and strains, minor burns, coughs, sore throats and flu-like symptoms. The clinics also offer physicals, vaccinations, general diagnostics and check-ups.
“Our new urgent care clinic in Las Vegas is designed to offer the best possible patient experience,” said Lamont Tyler, DO, CareNow Market Medical Director, HCA Healthcare, Far West Division. “This new urgent care clinic will complement our already robust healthcare network and help us provide more convenient access for our patients.”
CareNow locations are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit CareNow.com.
