LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UPS and USPS are reminding Nevadans of critical shipping dates ahead of the holiday season.
According to the company, most UPS ground packages require five days or less to reach their destination, but when shipping coast to coast it may take longer. Last minute shipping may require a premium service for delivery by Dec. 24.
Other important dates to keep in mind:
- Wednesday, Dec. 15: Last day to ship UPS Ground for packages to be delivered before Christmas Day, with delivery on or before Friday, Dec. 24.
- Tuesday, Dec. 21: Last day to ship UPS 3 Day Select® for packages to be delivered before Christmas Day, with delivery on Friday, Dec. 24.
- Wednesday, Dec. 22: Last day to ship UPS 2nd Day Air® packages to be delivered on Friday, Dec. 24*.
- Thursday, Dec. 23: Last day to ship UPS Next Day Air® packages scheduled for delivery on Friday, December 24*.
- Friday, Dec. 24:Christmas Eve. UPS delivery service.
- Saturday, Dec. 25: Christmas. No UPS pickup or delivery service.
- Sunday, Dec. 26: Normal Sunday pickup and delivery service resumes, where applicable.
For information on store location and hours visit https://locations.theupsstore.com/nv.
USPS
- Dec. 9 – Overseas Military Mail
- Dec. 17 – First-Class Mail (greetings cards and letters)
- Dec. 18 – Priority Mail
- Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express
The busiest time of the season for the Postal Service begins two weeks before Christmas. It’s expected that customer traffic at all Post Office locations will steadily increase beginning the week of Dec. 6.
The week of Dec. 13-18 is anticipated to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week of the season.
