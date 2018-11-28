PAHRUMP, NEV. (FOX5) -- Nye County is investigating the organization in charge of running its animal shelter in Pahrump.
The county is considering terminating its lease agreement with Desert Haven Animal Society after it failed to provide monthly reports, and complaints surfaced about the conditions inside the shelter.
Christine McCarty adopted her Australian shepherd Riley from Desert Haven animal society in Pahrump just over a month ago. She had to take him to vet the very next day.
"They tested him and he had giardia which is a parasite and if left untreated the dog can die,” she said.
McCarty thinks her dog got infected at the shelter, that she says was cramped and dirty.
"It was very crowded, Riley was in a cage that was way too small for him in the middle of a walkway where there’s other dogs in bigger cages and they were all lined up, so you could barely walk, the flies in there were unbelievable,” she said.
McCarty is one of many pet owners and animal advocates who've sent complaints to the county about shelter.
Nye County says Desert Haven isn't living up to its lease agreement because its failed to provide a safe shelter, and submit monthly reports.
County commissioners voted to investigate Desert Haven, before they decide whether or not to terminate the organizations lease.
Meanwhile concerned community members like Mcarty say they just want to make sure the animals inside the shelter start to receive better care.
"I don't care who does it I don't care if its them or somebody else just clean up the place maybe farm out the animals to other towns and hopefully things will get better,” she said.
FOX5 reached out to representatives at Desert Haven Animal Society but they would not comment.
Nye county is giving the shelter 90 days to fix the issues that are under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.