LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --The University of Nevada Reno has released results from a statewide survey of more than 1,300 people about youth education during the pandemic.
The survey found that 47% of respondents were "satisfied" with Nevada school districts' pandemic response. 36% of respondents felt the school year was going well or very well.
Many respondents said distance learning is not meeting needs of children with disabilities and has worsened mental health among youth in Nevada.
Full survey results have been complied and are available at this link.
