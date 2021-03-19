LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There's few fewer days more special for medical students than the third Friday in March, also known as match day.
Its a day where students graduating from medical school learn where they will be completing their residency after school.
Today, one University of Nevada Reno graduate, got the call she had been hoping for.
Munachi Ndukwu will be completing her residency at the UNLV School of Medicine. Ndukwu was born and raised in Las Vegas, and is beyond excited to return to Southern Nevada.
"I was ecstatic," Ndukwu said. "I'm so happy to be coming back home, coming back to my city, with my family. I've always cared for my community, so being able to serve my community in this way and it lines up with everything else I want to do, was just absolutely fantastic."
Ndukwu completed her undergraduate degree at UNLV, then went to Roseman University in Henderson, before attending medical school at UNR.
Ndukwu says she wants to live and practice in the valley.
