LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The UNLV College of Fine Arts will hold its fourth annual UNLV Art Walk this week.
On Nov. 5 from 5 to 9 p.m., guests can take in "Art Restart," a celebration of the arts presented by Susan N. Houston, according to a media release from UNLV.
Along the academic mall, visitors can take in exhibitions, performances and live music, as well as bites, beer and wine.
The 2021 event will honor the 40th anniversary of "The Flashlight," UNLV's most recognizable sculpture.
"Making its debut in 1981, The Flashlight, created by famed artists Claes Oldenburg and Coosje Van Bruggen, is a 38-foot tall form made up of 24 black steel fins painted with polyurethane enamel. It was commissioned to 'amplify the vision' of the Performing Arts Center," a UNLV spokesperson wrote.
The Flashlight ceremony will be at 7 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.