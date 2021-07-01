LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Starting on Thursday, every NCAA athlete in the country can make money off their name, image and likeness.
The new NCAA rules will allow athletes to monetize their social media accounts, sign autographs, teach camps, or even start their own businesses.
UNLV Athletics has partnered with NOCAP sports to help provide their student-athletes with resources and tools to maximize their NIL rights.
"All our student-athletes that are interested in endorsement opportunities will register with NOCAP, and NOCAP will provide them with taxation advice, working with them to develop their brand, helping them with opportunities and contracts." said UNLV's Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois.
UNLV Athletics will continue to hold town hall meetings and meet with every team to answer questions.
"Anytime you have an evolution you know there's going to be some bumps along the road and we know that. There's still a lot we haven't figured out as an entire global enterprise, but we'll take it as it comes and we'll just continue to adapt." said Reed-Francois.
