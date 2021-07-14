LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A study from UNLV shows some interesting results about how much water people used during Governor Steve Sisolak’s stay at home order in March 2020.
Researchers at UNLV wanted to know the impact staying at home had on water use. Researchers looked at water bills from Henderson before the stay at home order and several months after the order was in place.
The study found usage at home soared, outpacing pre-pandemic usage at homes, businesses and schools.
"Residential users use more water, whereas commercial and school users use less, but the offset was still a positive increase in the usage of water, which is problematic for the future water levels of the lake," said UNLV researcher and Assistant Economic Professor Nicholas Irwin.
Irwin said one month after the governor’s order went into place, Henderson residents used 48 million gallons more water than in previous years before the pandemic. The use was just over 300 million gallons the following two months and he said 478 million gallons from mid-June into July.
Putting that into perspective, Irwin said that much water is about 1% of what our area is allocated in water from the Colorado River each year.
Researchers say the little things at home all add up, including the extra handwashing people did.
“Even if you wash your hands for one extra time, that’s going to be maybe another gallon of usage. If you’re doing that every time you come in and out, over time if there are multiple people in the household, that contributes to an increase water usage," said Irwin.
Irwin also said many people at home may not have low flow toilets, compared with many schools. Older toilets use between five and seven gallons per flush, compared to 1.6 gallons for a low flow toilet. People may not have gone to restaurants and did more dishes at home, which can use 20 gallons if someone washes them by hand. A ten minute shower can use as much as 25 gallons of water while a bath can range from 35 to 50 gallons.
Irwin said the impacts could continue if people continue to work from home.
"But this could mean that we’ve reached drought conditions even more quickly. And what this maybe means for a policy perspective is we really need to redouble our education efforts about water conservation, especially new people who move into these areas," said Irwin.
Irwin said he wanted to make it clear all the water discussed in the study didn't just disappear. He said water inside your home that goes down a drain is filtered, ends up in the Clark County Wetlands and eventually goes back into the Colorado River. He said water used outside your home is not reclaimed.
