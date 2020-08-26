LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Classes at UNLV are underway but some students are still struggling to get financial aid. If they don’t pay tuition by Friday, they're at risk of getting dropped from enrollment.
The financial aid office is closed due to the pandemic. The only way to get a hold of someone is by phone but students said it’s been difficult to get through.
"The queue is like 500 people ahead of you and you can do the call back feature but I’ve done that four times but they never call you back," said Alexa Arzadon, UNLV sophomore.
Arzadon said she and several of her classmates can’t get in touch with anyone, even if they wake up early to call.
"I could tell it’s kind of a big problem."
Arzadon said she has two scholarships she relies on for tuition. One of them went through.
"That only brought my tuition down from like $4,000 to like $3,000 which is still a lot out of pocket," she said.
She’s still waiting on her UNLV Excellence Scholarship which is $4,500 a year.
"I worked really hard for this scholarship."
The deadline to pay tuition was August 21.
Arzadon said she was worried about late fees so her family helped her pay more than $3,000 when her tuition was suppose to be around $600.
"I’m one of the lucky ones that my family could pay."
In a statement, a spokesperson with UNLV didn't explain why there's a backlog but said they’re working as quickly as possible to complete all financial aid packages by the student enrollment deadline on Friday.
Financial aid packages for most UNLV students have been completed, and our financial aid office is working diligently - as it does each fall - to process those that remain.
Students who were actively engaged with the financial aid office prior to the start of the fall semester but whose packages are not yet processed are held harmless from late fees or any associated impacts to their classes that may come from packages awarded beyond this Friday. We know these award packages are critically important to students, and we're doing everything we can to get them completed as quickly as possible.
The processing of financial aid for fall is an enormous commitment and impacts approximately 70% of the more than 31,000 members of the UNLV student body. We take this obligation seriously, and we're working as quickly as possible - despite challenges to in-person communications due to the ongoing pandemic - to resolve each and every case.
We also encourage students and their parents to apply for financial aid as soon as possible. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) will be available for the Fall 2021 School Year beginning Oct. 1. Learn more at https://studentaid.gov/
However, on it's website, UNLV still lists the original deadlines, fees and penalties.
Arzadon said she never heard from the university.
"I was kind of waiting for an email to come out maybe saying like, 'we’re working on,' it but I haven’t gotten any information ... It’s just frustrating."
FOX5 asked how many students have received financial aid and how many are still waiting but a spokesperson did not respond.
