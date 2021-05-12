LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Students from the University of Nevada Las Vegas are embarking on a three-year project collecting stories of the local Asian American Pacific Islander community.
The project is called Reflections: The Las Vegas Asian American & Pacific Islander Oral History Project. Four students have been hired and trained to collect the oral histories covering topics including immigration, family life, business, religion and culture, gender, discrimination, activism and more.
"Sometimes we don't know things about our parents until we directly ask them," said Cecilia Winchell, one of the students on the project. "Especially for the AAPI community who don't really focus on publicizing themselves, and they're a very private community, these stories don't get told unless we go out there and get them."
Winchell and other students Vanessa Concepcion, Kristel Peralta, and Ayrton Yamaguchi will continue collecting interviews which then would be edited and transcribed. The project received a $300,000 grant and aims to make the oral histories available to the public online.
Those interested in sharing their story with the project can contact Claytee White, director of the UNLV Oral History Research Center. Her contact information and more information about the project, including a form to nominate someone to be a part of the project, are available on the UNLV Library's website.
