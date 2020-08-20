LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The majority of UNLV classes are going remote this semester. Some students are choosing to study at home instead of returning to campus, but they're still stuck paying rent.
"I was for sure bummed that I had to end my first year experience early, but I’m just glad I got to be home and safe," said Ariana Nonato.
Nonato will continue to be safe and home in California this semester during her sophomore year as all of her classes are online.
In December, Nonato signed a lease with Echo 1055. The complex is just steps from on-campus dorms and touts itself as "UNLV apartments", but it's owned and managed by a private company.
In June, after UNLV made the switch to mostly remote learning, Nonato asked the management office if she could break her lease.
"They said that I would have to find someone to take over my lease or I would just keep paying the rent."
A manager with The U-District told FOX5 the same thing: no one can break their lease, just sublet.
The U-District are university-affiliated apartments on-campus. However, it’s also managed by a private company so UNLV can't help.
"I would think [Echo 1055] would be a little bit more accommodating, like especially with this global pandemic. I would think they would be a little more understanding," said Nonato.
Nonato said after weeks of posting online and joining Facebook groups she finally found a sublet but she said dozens of other students, including international students, cannot find a sublet and could be forced to pay up.
"If they don’t have a job, then how can they pay for their school needs?" said Nonato.
“We’re kind of in a precarious circumstance," said Attorney Christopher Storke.
Storke said legally, the students are obligated to the lease. He said a few students have gone to him for help at Legal Aid of Southern Nevada.
"Once they approached the landlord to request that they be able to break their lease, at that point they told them well, I’m going to have to charge them for a cleaning fee I’m going to have to charge you such and such fees."
Even though Storke said those fees weren’t part of their lease, but he said normally, there is a termination fee.
"That termination fee needs to be reasonable otherwise it’s called a penalty. Typically what I say is they can really only charge you two months of rent," said Storke.
FOX5 talked to a manager over the phone at Echo 1055 and asked him to clarify their lease protocols. The manager said he would provide some answers via email. However, he never responded to FOX5.
Storke said the best thing students can do is talk to the landlord and try to come to an agreement.
"Unfortunately you never know what you’re going to deal with when it comes to landlords. In this particular circumstance with the pandemic, its in everybody’s best interest to try and work with each other as opposed to butt heads," said Storke.
Storke said if there are any verbal agreements with a landlord write them down in case proof of negotiations are needed in court.
