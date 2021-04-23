LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Student activities on the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus are slowly returning to normal after a year consumed by the pandemic. UNLV’s Baja SAE Rebel Racing team is one of the many groups eager to return to competition.
Rebel Racers is made up of students who engineer, fabricate, test and compete prototype off-road racing vehicles in competitions sanctioned by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).
"This club is not about building a car. This club is about preparing everyone for the workforce...To encourage people to chase for peak performance. Chase perfect. There's people climbing Mount Everest...We're trying to get everyone to use the environment where excellent is required," student Tian Chen said.
The Racing team used their down time during the pandemic to build a new race car. The car's design is described to be the most advanced model at UNLV to date.
Rebel Racers are scheduled to participate in two events this spring. The first competition will be held in Tucson, Arizona at the end of April, and the other event will be held in Louisville, Kentucky in May.
In 2019 the team placed 10th overall out of 310 universities and fourth in the 2020 virtual design competition.
The team is focused on winning not just competitions this spring, but others down the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.