LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A University of Nevada, Las Vegas student said a suspect pistol-whipped and robbed him on campus Sunday morning.
“I was terrified,” 21-year-old Matthew McArthur said. “I didn’t know if even if I gave him all my stuff he wasn’t going to shoot me right then and there.”
McArthur, who is a third-year student, said he was returning from the Vons on Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Avenue with a friend around 12:30 a.m. when the assault happened. The pair was looking for a short cut back to the dorms when the suspect approached them.
“[The suspect] could tell we were looking for a way to get around a fence so he asked us and we said ‘yes.’”
The suspect told McArthur and his friend how to get around the fence and on to campus, according to McArthur.
“We started walking again then my friend started running,” McArthur said. “He saw the gun but I didn’t so I didn’t run and that’s when [the suspect hit me].”
McArthur said the suspect took his groceries and his wallet that had his debit and credit cards. No cash was inside the wallet. McArthur immediately reported the situation to police and it is an open investigation.
Sunday’s robbery is the latest in a string of crimes on or near campus. The same day of McArthur’s attack, a suspect stole a car on Lulu Avenue and Maryland Parkway. Police is investigating the crime and believe the crimes may have the same suspect.
In September, UNLV police arrested a man armed with a knife and drugs trying to get inside a dorm room. In January, police told FOX5 a suspect grabbed and assaulted a female student. She fought off the attacker using her back pack then escaped, according to police.
“This has happened so many times in the past year and a half. UNLV hasn’t been able to do anything to stop them,” McArthur said.
The suspect police are looking for is in his mid 20s. He is about 5’11" with a medium build.
UNLV police sent out an email about the spike in crime and reminded students about available resources including on campus security escorts and the emergency call boxes set up throughout the university which alert police when activated.
