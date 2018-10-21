LAS VEGAS -- A UNLV student was struck in the back of the head with a handgun and robbed about 12:30 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot, according to UNLV Police.
The assault occurred in Lot F at the corner of Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway.
The student declined medical aid at the scene, police said.
The suspect was described as a man about age 25, 5-foot-11 with a medium build.
Separately, UNLV Police said Metro Police are investigating a car theft that occurred off-campus at Lulu Avenue and Maryland Parkway about 5 a.m. Sunday.
That suspect had a similar description.
UNLV Police remind that a campus security escort is available 24 hours a day at (702) 895-3669.
