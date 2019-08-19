LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A University of Nevada, Las Vegas student housing project that has faced years of delays finally opened Monday.
It’s called The Degree and the project was originally supposed to break ground in 2013 but construction did not start until 2016.
It is the largest student housing facility in Nevada and the first to be located on-campus at UNLV.
Construction wrapped up in July and UNLV President Marta Meana said completion of the facility will forever change the student experience for those living on campus.
“This is really a transformative event for UNLV. To be able to add 750 beds to our capacity to house students is huge. I think it’s going to change both the profile of the university and the area,” Meana said.
In 2017, hundreds of students scrambled to find housing after finding out The Degree was not ready.
“People were upset that the project wasn’t done yet, but with patience and time I feel that it was worth it. Now we have a beautiful complex here on campus. It just took a little bit longer than we expected,” said student Julianna Gomez.
The Degree sat empty without construction workers on site for months due to a labor dispute involving general contractor Korte Construction and the developer for the complex, The Midby Company. Korte filed a lawsuit and is no longer affiliated with the project.
Martin-Harris Construction, a union company, became in charge of finishing construction.
“It was troubling having the delays but now to see everyone use it is extremely gratifying and this going to be here for generations to come,” said Midby Company CEO Eric Midby.
The Degree features fully furnished units with modern finishes, resort style pool, gym, student study area and lounge.
Rent at the facility ranges from $500 to more than $1000 per month depending on apartment size and living situation. Students who share a bedroom will pay less than those who opt for a private bedroom.
“We’re going to try to do some study nights. Getting the UNLV community involved is what we want. Getting students to know each other. Having that inclusivity here is really important to me,” said Gomez.
The facility is the first phase of a plan to convert already existing housing into a 3,000 bed community known as the U-District.
