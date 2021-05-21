LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A student from the University of Nevada Las Vegas and her group of friends made a shocking discovery while visiting Mount Charleston this week.
The group captured pictures and video of a mountain lion feasting on a deer.
Guneet Guron and her friends took a day trip to Mount Charleston on Thursday, May 20 and spotted a mountain lion approximately 30 yards from Fletcher campground, which is a short distance from the Mt. Charleston Lodge. The students encountered the animal prior to stopping for lunch at the lodge.
Guron said it was an amazing experience, but felt for the safety of the public and the mountain lion that everyone should keep their guard up.
According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, encountering a mountain lion in the Spring Mountain area is not uncommon, however sightings this close to humans is uncommon.
"The thing that people need to know is just seeing an animal like this doesn't constitute an emergency ... what it does is remind us our wild lands are home to things other than ourselves," said NDOW Conservation Education Supervisor Doug Nielsen.
I read that as: He is eating mountain lion feet. Who writes these headlines?
