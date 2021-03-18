LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With Spring approaching this weekend, earth could make a close encounter with an asteroid the size of the Golden Gate bridge.
The asteroid measures 1,300 feet wide and could pass within 1.25 million miles of our planet. The measurements are considered close by NASA standards, and potentially hazardous.
The University of Nevada Las Vegas has scientists closely monitoring asteroid's projection. Jason Steffen, a UNLV Astrophysicist and member of NASA's Keppler mission is studying the asteroid.
"If this one were to hit the earth, most likely it will hit the oceans, causing a huge tidal wave." said Steffen. "Probably through debris in the atmosphere kind of like a volcanic eruption that could cool the temperature across the earth."
