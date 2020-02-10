LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The School of Music at UNLV is among the top in the nation for bachelor's degrees in music, according to a new study.
According to a study by Gradreports.com, UNLV School of Music earned the #9 ranking for top bachelor's degrees in music, based on median salary one year out of college.
The study notes that the median salary one year out of college for a graduate of the UNLV School of Music is $38,700.
The University of Houston School of Houston came in at number one on the study. According to the ranking, graduates have a median salary of $49,200.
The study used tuition, median salaries and median debt reported by the U.S. Department of Education to compile the ranking of the 25 best music schools in 2020.
To view the full list, visit: http://bit.ly/2Sxd41b
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.