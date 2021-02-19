LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Medicine has been granted full accreditation by the accrediting body for schools of medicine in the U.S. and Canada.
The school received the accreditation from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education.
This completes a three-step accreditation process for the medical school, which earned preliminary accreditation in 2016 and welcomed its charter class of students in July 2017.
The school achieved provisional accreditation in 2019. Full accreditation means the UNLV School of Medicine has been found to meet or exceed national standards for structure, function, and performance.
“Full accreditation is an important milestone both for the university and the countless individuals who’ve dedicated so much to establish and build a thriving School of Medicine,” said UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield.
