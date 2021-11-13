LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The UNLV Rebels have won two straight games this season after its match with Hawaii at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.
The Rebels scored 27-13 over Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Just a week ago, the team celebrated its first win under Coach Marcus Arroyo, at New Mexico.
The team's Twitter account posted a video of players celebrating with the golden pineapple trophy.
The Golden Pineapple 🍍 is back where it belongs‼️#StackEm pic.twitter.com/iaiEhHSyYW— UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) November 14, 2021
UNLV is scheduled to play San Diego State University at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 19 at 8:30 p.m.
