LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The tension between Ukraine and Russia has topped international headlines for weeks with fears of an impending invasion.
A music professor at University of Nevada, Las Vegas has been following each development.
Director of Orchestras Taras Krysa is also the former music director of the Lviv Philharmonic Orchestra in Ukraine.
Krysa is busy preparing for the UNLV Symphony Concert in a couple weeks, but his mind is also on his birth country and family and friends in Ukraine.
“My mother was Russian and father is Ukrainian,” Krysa said.
From 2016 to 2020, Krysa would go back and forth from Las Vegas to Ukraine constantly but had to stop because of the pandemic.
“I managed to bring some of our UNLV graduates, principal horn and principal violaist are still there,” Krysa said.
Krysa, like many across the globe, is now worried about a possible invasion of the country, especially with what that could mean for his friends and family now living under constant threat.
“It hurts me to see that that is being possibly under attack,” Krysa said.
Krysa also lived and studied in Russia at the School of Music in Moscow so he has a unique perspective and understanding of both sides, and that the instability is nothing new.
“People get used to it, but it doesn’t mean that it is right,” Krysa said.
Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen has been a part of classified briefings about the conflict in the last few days.
“Let’s be clear, the troops that are going that the president spoke about, they're going to be deployed to our NATO allies. So, we want to let our NATO allies who are increasingly becoming concerned as Vladimir Putin has amassed well over 130,000 troops at the Ukraine border, they're getting a little nervous for sending our support, letting them know that we stand with them,” Rosen said.
That’s good news for Krysa, who shared it is difficult to be in Las Vegas when there is the possibility of tensions turning to violence in Ukraine.
“I wish the U.S. would, in my personal view, would take even stronger action ... I hope that it will be resolved without armed conflict,” Krysa said.
Rosen is a co-sponsor of a bill on the senate floor, the Defending Ukraine’s Sovereignty Act. It will impose severe sanctions on Vladimir Putin and on Russia if they choose to invade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.