LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada System of Higher Education search committee for the new UNLV President announced on Wednesday that it has recommended Dr. Keith Whitfield to be the next president.
The NSHE Board of Regents will vote on the recommendation on Thursday afternoon.
@NSHE Board of Regents ad hoc @UNLV President Search Committee has recommended Dr. Keith Whitfield to be the next president of UNLV. The Board of Regents will vote on the recommendation Thursday at 1 p.m. https://t.co/zgy4AdKObZ pic.twitter.com/uCj3M8pwJG— NSHE (@NSHE) July 23, 2020
Whitfield was provost at Wayne State University in Detroit since 2016 and held several administrative positions at Duke University since 2002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.