LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A man trying to get into a UNLV dorm was arrested carrying drugs and a knife, according to UNLV Police.
Officers saw him Saturday trying to get into Claudine Williams Residence Hall, southeast of the Thomas & Mack Center, police said.
The man, not-affiliated with UNLV, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and a knife and was taken to the Clark County Detention Center.
"In recent weeks, UNLV Police Services has increased its patrols and has a greater presence on campus. Police are here to be your resource and to create a safe educational environment for the campus community," UNLV PD said in a release.
Police reminded people on campus to look out for and report suspicious activity, lock doors and windows and not to allow people into residence halls.
