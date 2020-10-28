LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- University Police services say seven golf carts have been stolen from the University of Nevada Las Vegas main campus.
The thefts occurred between Sept. 15 and Oct. 23 and appear to be a "coordinated effort" involving a pickup truck.
"Follow-up investigation shows this appears to be a coordinated effort by individuals taking the golf carts, placing them onto a trailer connected to a pickup truck staged adjacent to campus, and subsequently removing them from the scene," the UNLV police alert said.
The truck is described as white, two-door with colored design on both doors. UNLV police say suspected individuals were seen on surveillance footage being dropped off on campus from a four-door sedan.
Anyone with information about the thefts is urged to contact University Police Services at (702) 895-3668.
