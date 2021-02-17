LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A podcast at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas is using Black History Month as an opportunity to bring awareness to racism.
UNLV Assistant Director for Social Justice in Student Diversity Romeo Jackson addressed some types of racism in the latest episode, "Anti-Racism in a Pandemic."
"So I think about it, as there's two problems," Jackson said. "One is a social, political, this is what we may think of as anti black racism. This is how some researchers account for the over criminalization of black people at large in our society, but also through the K-12 system right so we know that black children are disproportionately over policed over criminalized and over expelled from institutions of public public education. The other piece of anti blackness, which is the central concern of intellectual tradition, known as Afro pessimism is that blackness through the slave Atlantic trade that black people were transformed from people into property."
"Hate Uncycled: What’s on your mind?" is a series of campus conversations organized by the college of liberal arts, that showcases how UNLV and its students, faculty, staff and alumni are engaging with and responding to some of today’s most pressing issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.