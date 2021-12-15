UNLV plants time capsule underneath site of new Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine building

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine planted a time capsule underneath the site of its new building on Wednesday.
Students and representatives showed up the construction site to help plant that time capsule. It will be filled with items unique to 2021, like an empty Pfizer vaccine vile, a Spikeball kit and UNLV gear.
The capsule will remain underneath the building for the next 50 years. School officials say it's important to leave things behind from the pandemic.
"COVID has really defined the past couple of years here in the world, but certainly in southern Nevada. And having some reference to that in this time capsule is going to be important," said Marc J. Kahn, dean of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine.
The school's new building will offer a simulation center, state-of-the-art equipment and flexible education space for aspiring medical professionals.
It's set to officially open in summer 2020.
