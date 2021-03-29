LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The University of Nevada Las Vegas has set a July 1 goal date for offices to transition to in-person services.
Offices that traditionally provided in-person services will plan to resume normal business hours beginning July 1.
"We are beginning a gradual transition back to in-person work and services so that all offices will be open by July 1," said UNLV President Keith Whitfield in a letter to the campus.
Whitfield noted that modified staffing levels may be required to maintain social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.