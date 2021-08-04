LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- COVID-19 has changed a lot of things for a lot people. For the daughter of two Las Vegas nurses, it has changed her mind about working in the medical field.
Katie Dimaya nearly lost her father to COVID-19 in the very hospital where he works.
Being a nurse is part of Katie's family tree, but she wanted to be a veterinarian. She's now following in the footsteps of her mother, father and grandmother. Katie's parents met at the University Of Nevada Las Vegas Nursing school, the school she now attends.
In June 2020, Katie's dad, critical care nurse Jon Dimaya contracted COVID-19 while working at Sunrise Hospital during the first wave of cases.
"It was past the point of no return. My wife and I looked at each other we said the same thing. I said I’m going to tell you I love you, its possibly the last time I may tell you with my own voice. I may get intubated once I get into the hospital", Jon said.
Jon spent five days in the hospital and has made a full recovery.
"He got really sick and my mom took care of him and if my mom hadn’t had been a nurse, he probably would have died," Katie said.
Witnessing her father battle the virus and not being able to help him was enough to persuade Katie to change career paths.
Katie is now a first year student on her way to becoming a third generation nurse. Katie is getting firsthand experience inside the hospital during the pandemic, and she no longer feels helpless. She is helping save lives.
Katie and her dad are now producing a podcast to help future nurses. It is called: "Nurses Eat Their Young."
