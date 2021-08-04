LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- COVID-19 has changed a lot of things for a lot people. For the daughter of two Las Vegas nurses it has changed her mind about working in the medical field.
Kaite Dimaya nearly lost her father to COVID-19 in the very hospital where he works.
Being a nurse is part of Kaitie's family tree. She's following in the footsteps of her mother, father and grandmother.
Kaitie's parents met at the University Of Nevada Las Vegas Nursing school several years ago, and had Katie while finishing up the nursing program.
In June 2020, critical care nurse Jon Dimaya contracted COVID-19 while working at Sunrise Hospital during the first wave of cases. Jon, who had spent countless hours treating patients was now a patient himself.
"It was past the point of no return my wife and I looked at each other we said the same thing I said I’m going to tell you I love you its possibly the last time I may tell you with my own voice I may get intubated once I get into the hospital", Jon Dimaya said.
Jon spent five days in the hospital and made a full recovery with the loving care from his wife and family.
"He got really sick and my mom took care of him and if my mom hadn’t had been a nurse he probably would have died", Kaite Dimaya said.
Witnessing her father battle the virus was enough to persuade Katie into the nursing profession.
Kaitie is a first year student at the UNLV school of Nursing. She is on her way to becoming a third generation nurse. Kaitie is getting firsthand experience inside the hospital during the pandemic, and she no longer feels helpless. She is saving lives.
Kaitie and her dad produce a podcast to help future nurses. The Podcast is called "Nurses Eat Their Young."
