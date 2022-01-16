MWC UNLV Utah St Basketball

UNLV forward Devin Tillis (30) passes as Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

 Isaac Brekken

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The UNLV men's basketball game at San Diego State on Jan. 18 has been postponed for COVID-19 concerns, Mountain West announced on Sunday. 

Due to COVID-19-related concerns within the Aztec men's basketball program, the game now is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.