LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The UNLV men's basketball game at San Diego State on Jan. 18 has been postponed for COVID-19 concerns, Mountain West announced on Sunday.
Due to COVID-19-related concerns within the Aztec men's basketball program, the game now is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.