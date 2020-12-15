LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The University of Nevada Las Vegas' head men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has tested positive for COVID-19.
Otzelburger issued a statement that was posted on the Runnin' Rebels' social media.
Statement from @TheRunninRebels head coach T.J. Otzelberger: pic.twitter.com/chyJV2X3uZ— UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) December 15, 2020
A rapid antigen test and a PCR test both revealsed that I am COVID-19 positive. I appreciate the outstanding care of our medical team and I am now in the required isolation. I look forward to returning to the team as soon as possible and in the meantime, I will reman connected to our team remotely. I encourage everyone to continue to follow all health and safety guidelines as we battle the pandemic together.
- UNLV Men's Basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger
