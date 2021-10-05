LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County commissioners on Tuesday honored a UNLV medical student for her heroic efforts and proclaimed Oct. 5 "Liz Groesbeck Day."
On Aug. 14, Liz Groesbeck, a third-year medical student at UNLV, was in an Uber on the way to the Las Vegas Raiders first preseason game versus the Seattle Seahawks.
Just before getting to the game, she saw an SUV veer onto the sidewalk and hit fans walking to the stadium. The car injured Andres Caja and his wife Suzanna Caja.
Andres Caja lost his arm in the accident that day, but he may have lost his life if Groesbeck didn't jump into action and help.
When Clark County held a ceremony to honor her, she made sure everyone knew that she isn't the only person who deserves recognition.
Recognizing a humble hero. It’s Liz Groesbeck Day in Las #Vegas & #ClarkCounty. Cmsr. @MichaelNaft & the board honored the @UNLVmedicine student for her work to save a hit-and-run victim near @AllegiantStadm before a @Raiders game. @reviewjournal story: https://t.co/mwP8wY1AUF pic.twitter.com/UUGbU1GMRd— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 5, 2021
"I am not the only one who helped out in this event," Groesbeck said. "Dr. Fraser was the trauma surgeon who had the patient come into the hospital, he's also the man who taught me how to provide emergency treatment. He donates his time to come and teach medical students these types of skills."
Groesbeck also said as she starts her medical career, she will be dedicated to making sure patients in traumatic situations can pay for their treatment.
