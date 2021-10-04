LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the first time ever, UNLV is hosting a 4-day hybrid career fair to improve reach with alumni and students.
Starting Wednesday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 8, the UNLV Fall Career Fair will help participants move on to the next level of their career.
This event will feature one virtual day (Oct. 5) and three in-person days (Oct. 6-8).
Each in-person day of the fair will focus on specific employment segments, including:
- Wednesday, 10-6-21 - Community Impact (Government, Non-Profit, Education)
- Thursday, 10-7-21 - All Professions/Industries
- Friday, 10-8-21 - STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math)
With 175 employers participating from across Southern Nevada and around the country, the fair will offer unprecedented networking opportunities.
"We encourage students and alumni to explore options and build their professional network as well as job seekers pursuing part time jobs, career track positions or internships from leading employers," said Eileen McGarry, Executive Director of UNLV Career Services.
Currently enrolled students and alumni from eligible NSHE schools must register in advance for the Career Fair on Handshake. To learn more, visit unlv.edu/careerservices.
