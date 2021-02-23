LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The University of Nevada Las Vegas has announced that it will not hold in-person commencement ceremonies this spring.
The university posted the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday, saying they are working on delivering a virtual experience to honor and celebrate graduates.
Due to the continuing health risks posed by large gatherings, UNLV will not hold in-person commencement ceremonies this spring.We are working to deliver a virtual experience that honors our graduates with the spirit and energy of a traditional ceremony.https://t.co/UYGrLXNVvS pic.twitter.com/2pbO2tPY14— UNLV (@unlv) February 23, 2021
In a letter addressed to students, UNLV President Keith Whitfield said the decision to host virtual ceremonies was made with consideration for public health.
"We know not having a traditional commencement ceremony is disappointing news for our soon-to-be graduates and your families, and we are disappointed too. Earning your degree is a momentous achievement for our students and it is the most important day in the life of a university," Whitfield said. "This culmination of years-long effort remains a very important milestone, even if we must celebrate it virtually."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.