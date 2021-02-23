UNLV EXTERIOR1

University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) is featured at 4505 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89154 on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

 Cecil Anderson/FOX5

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The University of Nevada Las Vegas has announced that it will not hold in-person commencement ceremonies this spring. 

The university posted the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday, saying they are working on delivering a virtual experience to honor and celebrate graduates. 

In a letter addressed to students, UNLV President Keith Whitfield said the decision to host virtual ceremonies was made with consideration for public health. 

"We know not having a traditional commencement ceremony is disappointing news for our soon-to-be graduates and your families, and we are disappointed too. Earning your degree is a momentous achievement for our students and it is the most important day in the life of a university," Whitfield said. "This culmination of years-long effort remains a very important milestone, even if we must celebrate it virtually." 

