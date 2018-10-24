LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Hundreds of UNLV engineering students have a chance to launch their careers with a job fair featuring 90 companies Thursday.
The university said it expects 525 students to attend the college's largest fair ever, at the Thomas T. Beam Engineering Complex Plaza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
"This annual event seeks to connect all majors within the College of Engineering at UNLV (Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Construction Management and Entertainment Engineering and Design) with local, regional and even national employers for internships, part-time, and full-time jobs," UNLV said in a release. "The event is free and open to all current and former UNLV engineering students, faculty and staff."
"In the College of Engineering, we believe our role is not only to increase the number of students pursuing and graduating with the skills to meet this workforce need, but connect our students with those who need them."
UNLV said STEM field jobs are some of the most in-demand in the country.
For a map of the fair's location, see number 25 here: https://bit.ly/2SfCShp.
