LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The UNLV Skatin' Rebels Organization will be honoring late student Nathan Valencia during their game against ASU on Dec. 10.
Valencia died following a charity boxing match put on by the Kappa Sigma Fraternity.
The team will donate $2 for every Greek Life student who attends the game. Fans not a part of Greek Life can donate through a donation box outside of the rink.
The game starts at 7:30 p.m. at City National Arena. Valencia's family and girlfriend will be dropping the puck.
So far, more than $69,000 has been donated to help his family with medical and funeral expenses. To donate visit: GoFundMe.
