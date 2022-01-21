LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The University of Nevada Las Vegas' "first graduate" has pledged $2.3 million in matching funds to support high-achieving first-generation college students in the business school.
According to UNLV, Jon Cobain was the first of the college's inaugural on-campus graduating class to accept his diploma in 1964. A first-generation student himself, he said he hopes the matching gift will help hard-working students who can't afford the cost of college today.
"If there's a will, there's a way," Cobain said in an interview with FOX5 on Friday. "I realize the cost of education is much higher today than it was when I went to school. So, even for the hard-working, dedicated student, they still may fall short in today's economic environment. And that's where these supplemental funds in these scholarships for first-generation students, help out."
The Jon Cobain Lee Business School Matching Gift was created to help Lee Business School students graduate on time and prepare them professionally "to make a positive impact in the business world and in their communities," said an announcement from the university.
Cobain will match dollar-for-dollar, up to $2.3 million, all gifts that meet the criteria. Donations must be made by Nov. 30, 2022 to be eligible for the matching gift.
More information and a link to donate is available here: https://www.unlv.edu/business/cobain-gift
