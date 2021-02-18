LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- 13,000 political cartoons have been donated to the University of Nevada Las Vegas.
It is the art work of Mike Smith, an artist with a career spanning more than 35 year.
The donation includes nationally syndicated cartoons of the O.J. Simpson double-murder trial and artwork from the office of former president Bill Clinton.
The donations came from Smith and the Las Vegas Sun.
"There's a lot of Las Vegas history, a lot of national, political history in the collection," said Smith. "There's so many different subjects that the cartoons have touched upon over the years."
Smith said the cartoons were drawn in Las Vegas and this is where they should stay.
Smith said he will continue drawing every day.
