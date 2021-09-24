LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV is expanding its immigration clinic. Thanks to a million dollar grant from the county and state, UNLV will open an off-campus community advocacy office dedicated to free immigrant legal services.
The director of the clinic, Michael Kagan, says their focus is on helping unaccompanied minors and people who are detained. He says because Las Vegas is one of the most diverse cities in the country with a large immigrant population, these services are long overdue.
"Unfortunately, as we all know, the immigration system is quite broken and quite arbitrary and often quite unfair," Kagan said. "We can't fix all of those problems but one thing we can do is try to make sure people at least have a lawyer if they're threatened with having their family broken up or if they've been locked up by immigration. We know when people have lawyers in the immigration system, they're at least five times more likely to be able to stay in the country legally and work legally and that's what we're gonna try to make sure more people have the chance to do."
The immigration clinic also has a program to offer legal advice for those in the UNLV and CSN communities. The clinic is getting $500,000 from the state and $500,000 from Clark County to get the expansion going over the next two years.
