LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sam Boyd Stadium has been the home to Rebel football for 49 years.
Let's rewind the clock back to 1971. Sam Boyd Stadium was in the middle of nowhere. It cost $3.5 million to build.
Keep in mind, UNLV was a very young school at the time, so the stadium getting built was a big deal.
UNLV had a lot of success in the early years. They were 9-1 in 1979 and 11-2 in 1984. UNLV won the California Bowl behind quarterback Randall Cunningham, one of the most successful athletes in UNLV history.
After a few struggling years, UNLV football went 8-5 and beat Arkansas in the 2000 Las Vegas Bowl. Many though this would be the explosion of UNLV football into big things.
But that didn't happen. It has been 19 years of mostly bad football. Hopefully they can send Sam Boyd Stadium off in style with a great final season.
It all starts Saturday night when the Rebels host Southern Utah at 7 p.m. UNLV will honor the 1970s teams at the game and giving out some cool swag to fans.
